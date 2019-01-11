Survey Finds Americans Are Highly Susceptible To Tech Myths

Americans More Like To Fall For Tech Myths

Over the years in which I have been a fan of technology, I have seen more than my fair share of wild rumours. There is, after all, always something moderately appealing of finding a ‘hack’ to make your tech life much simpler. There is, however, usually a common theme. Namely, that the vast majority of rumours on how to improve X or Y are largely either fake or, at best, inaccurate.

What kind of rumours or myths? Well, how about these?

You can charge a smartphone in a microwave. – All this does is fry your phone.

Apple products are immune to viruses. – A common misconception. Largely because most virus creators simply don’t bother making them for IOS.

Leaving a product constantly on charge will ruin the battery. – Largely untrue with modern lithium-ion battery design/protections.

A mobile phone signal can ignite gasoline – A common belief still held at the petrol pumps with literally zero evidence.

Putting a water damaged phone in rice may save it – Inconclusive evidence that is more often just coincidental.

‘This product will increase your PC speed by X% – The vast majority don’t make any notable difference at all. In fact, it’ll probably slow it down by adding bloatware and malware.

In a survey conducted by ‘highspeedinternet‘, however, it seems that many Americans believe some of the more popular myths to be absolute fact.

Exposure!

In fairness, while the figures might be surprisingly high, it’s more a case of ignorance and the amount of poor information spread on the internet that really catches most people out. Fortunately, out of the 6 the survey listed above, I knew all of them to be untrue. The nature of the internet, however, and people searching for solutions does encourage the more ‘clickbait’ nature of ‘here’s the solution to your problem’.

It’s like Googling a problem on your car. You’ll probably find 6 different sources all citing different solutions.

Remember, however, in the future to take any of the more weird and wonderful solutions with more than a little dose of cynicism.

What do you think? What’s the weirdest tech myth you’ve ever encountered? – Let us know in the comments!