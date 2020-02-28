Survey Finds Most TV Consumers Can’t Tell 4K from 8K

I daresay that many of you reading this may have taken the plunge to upgrade your home TV to a 4K model and, in fairness, with various streaming platforms offering you various compatible packages, it is a very nice upgrade to standard HD.

With 8K televisions still being in their relative infancy, however, (both in terms of ownership and broadcasting options) it seems that the upgrade may not be so substantial as you might think. In a report via TechHive, a pretty hefty survey has concluded that, at best, the vast majority of people can not really tell the difference between 4K and 8K.

Survey Finds Most People Can’t Tell 8K from 4K

With participation from partners such as Pixar, Amazon Prime Video, LG, and the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), Warner Bros conducted a survey to see just how many people could truly ‘tell’ the difference between the video resolution formats.

Undertaken in a ‘television’ format, the survey utilized 7 sample videos and asked a pretty simple question. Which of the look looked better. From the results, the data overwhelmingly suggested that people struggled to distinguish the two and, overall, pretty much the majority of results show them as ‘looking’ similar at best!

What Do We Think?

While the data does clearly show that the numbers erring towards 8K looking better, in truth, I think the figures are a lot closer than many would’ve anticipated.

As above though, we’re still a long way off 8K TVs entering anything close to what could be called an ‘industry-standard’. If this data is correct, however, then it seems that 8K might not (overall) look that much better anyway!

What do you think? Do you own a 4K TV? Would you consider upgrading to 8K? In addition, do you think you’d be able to tell the difference? – Let us know in the comments!