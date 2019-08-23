Survey Finds Smartphone Owners Are Less Likely To Upgrade

/ 1 min ago
smartphone smartphones

The smartphone market has seen a significant trend in recent years that people are not quite some hyped for new releases as they perhaps were around 5-10 years ago. A great example of this was when the iPhone 8 released, there were hardly any queues. Something that had become a common figure (until that point) for any Apple release.

Admittedly, that’s a factor that may change with the release of the iPhone 11, then again it may not. In a report via TheNextWeb, a survey conducted on smartphone owners has found that less than 50% of them plan to change their phone within the next 3-5 years.

People Are Less Likely To Get A New Smartphone

The survey, it was found that 55% of people claimed that they had no plans to change their smartphone within the next 3-5 years. More so, only 15% of those asked had actually obtained (or purchased) a new phone within the prior year.

While this was only a survey of 3,350 people, its not a great indicator for many of the smartphone manufacturers.

smartphone smartphones

Bad News For Manufacturers?

As with most technology industries, while having a popular product is always good, your key focus should always be towards driving the next release. There is, however, a good point to raise as to whether smartphone manufacturers push this ethos a little too hard. It did, of course, already backfire for Apple and Samsung. Specifically, when it was revealed that they were (very deliberately, and secretly) throttling the performance of older phones.

I must admit, I have no plans to get a new phone any time soon. Oh, don’t get me wrong! I’d like one of the new upcoming iPhone 11’s. Quite frankly though, I just don’t care that much about the technology. I’d sooner spend the money on a new graphics card (or some other piece of technology) and clearly, others would too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives