Survey Finds Smartphone Owners Are Less Likely To Upgrade

The smartphone market has seen a significant trend in recent years that people are not quite some hyped for new releases as they perhaps were around 5-10 years ago. A great example of this was when the iPhone 8 released, there were hardly any queues. Something that had become a common figure (until that point) for any Apple release.

Admittedly, that’s a factor that may change with the release of the iPhone 11, then again it may not. In a report via TheNextWeb, a survey conducted on smartphone owners has found that less than 50% of them plan to change their phone within the next 3-5 years.

People Are Less Likely To Get A New Smartphone

The survey, it was found that 55% of people claimed that they had no plans to change their smartphone within the next 3-5 years. More so, only 15% of those asked had actually obtained (or purchased) a new phone within the prior year.

While this was only a survey of 3,350 people, its not a great indicator for many of the smartphone manufacturers.

Bad News For Manufacturers?

As with most technology industries, while having a popular product is always good, your key focus should always be towards driving the next release. There is, however, a good point to raise as to whether smartphone manufacturers push this ethos a little too hard. It did, of course, already backfire for Apple and Samsung. Specifically, when it was revealed that they were (very deliberately, and secretly) throttling the performance of older phones.

I must admit, I have no plans to get a new phone any time soon. Oh, don’t get me wrong! I’d like one of the new upcoming iPhone 11’s. Quite frankly though, I just don’t care that much about the technology. I’d sooner spend the money on a new graphics card (or some other piece of technology) and clearly, others would too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!