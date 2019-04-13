Swedish Engineers Reveal 3D Printed Indestructible Guitar

3D Printed Guitar Is Indestructible

With 3d-printers becoming more popular in recent years, they have provided many with a fantastic tool to get creative. There are, in fact, many design schematics that you can readily download off the internet now to create something unusual or fantastic.

In a report via TheStar, however, a team of Swedish engineers have successfully used a 3D printer to create what they call to be an entirely indestructible guitar.

Rock Stars Take Note!

Created using a 3D printer (that incidentally uses titanium) designer

Henrik Loikkanen has said that the guitar is seemingly impervious to any form of abuse.

“We had to design a guitar that is unsmashable in all the different ways you can smash a guitar. The engineering challenge was that critical joint between the neck and the body that usually cracks on a guitar,”



He is said to have been inspired by metal guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen. A person who apparently smashes a lot of guitars during his performances.

Testing!

To test the design, the team invited Yngwie Malmsteen to come, try it out and, specifically, see if he was able to break it. Using a number of items on stage (such as amps, lights etc.) he was unable to destroy the guitar.

The team behind the design has said that the biggest challenge was combining the strength necessary while keeping the design as lightweight as possible.

While I doubt that a titanium 3d printed guitar gives off a particularly nice sound, it would be fun to try and give it a smash!

What do you think? Would you like to give it a smash? – Let us know in the comments!