Swiftech Announces Maelstrom D5 Reservoir Line Up

Maelstrom Reservoirs with Integrated D5 Pump

Liquid cooling product manufacturer Swiftech is announcing the launch of their Maelstrom reservoir line. They are introducing four new models, available in 50, 100, 200 and 300 mm sizes. To make it easy, the naming scheme follows these sizes so they go by: X50, X100, X200 and X300. This wide variety of reservoir length should give many system builders plenty of options.

The award-winning MCP655-PWM (Laing/Xylem D5) pump is built-in the bottom. It comes with a standard 4-pin connector and features speed control through direct PWM connection to the motherboard. These reservoirs also comes with built-in ALED lighting compatible with Swiftech’s IRIS Technology.

Installation of the reservoir into the chassis is handled by Swiftech’s custom mounting brackets which are also included in the MCP655/D5 pump tops.

How Much is the Swiftech Maelstrom D5?

The Maelstrom Reservoir series price ranges from $145.95 to $174.95 and is now available from Swiftech.com and their partner resellers.

