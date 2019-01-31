Swiftech Announces New Boreas Liquid Cooling Kits

DIY High-End Liquid Cooling

Swiftech is introducing their new Boreas liquid cooling kits. It is essentially a full custom loop system with pre-selected hardware. This takes out the guess-work when building a custom loop, since each component is compatible with each other.

Each component is also available separately on their own. So users can swap out parts or upgrade whenever they see fit.

Moreover, as is the trend these days, Swiftech is integrating addressable RGB LED lighting. This illumination system is compatible with the company’s own IRIS technology, as well as other motherboards with ARGB support.

What is Included in the Boreas Kit?

This kit includes:

How Much is the Swiftech Boreas Liquid Cooling Kit?

This kit is customizable, but it starts at just $259.95 and is available directly from Swiftech.com.

Users can upgrade from barbs and clamps to compression fittings, and they can also upsize the radiator up to 360mm as well as the reservoir up to 300mm.