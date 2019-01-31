Swiftech Announces New Boreas Liquid Cooling Kits
Ron Perillo / 1 min ago
DIY High-End Liquid Cooling
Swiftech is introducing their new Boreas liquid cooling kits. It is essentially a full custom loop system with pre-selected hardware. This takes out the guess-work when building a custom loop, since each component is compatible with each other.
Each component is also available separately on their own. So users can swap out parts or upgrade whenever they see fit.
Moreover, as is the trend these days, Swiftech is integrating addressable RGB LED lighting. This illumination system is compatible with the company’s own IRIS technology, as well as other motherboards with ARGB support.
What is Included in the Boreas Kit?
This kit includes:
- Apogee SKF-LT universal CPU waterblock featuring 125 micron-thin Skived Copper Fins
- Maelstrom D5 V2 integrated pump/reservoir combo available in 4 sizes, 6 accent colors, and featuring tempered glass tubing coupled to the iconic Xylem/Laing D5/MCP65X PWM controlled pump,
- Hydrae GT a completely new series of radiators, combining elegance to perfectly balanced performance in a thin and compact form factor,
- Helix 120 IRIS a new series of high pressure/low noise RGB fans,
- IRIS Eco V2 fan and lighting controller featuring new lighting effects,
- Hydrx NF, a new Swiftech Nanofluid based coolant formulated by Mayhems,
- IRIS MB Link (optional in the kit), a new adapter allowing up to 3 IRIS compatible products to be controlled by motherboards supporting Addressable RGB LED.
How Much is the Swiftech Boreas Liquid Cooling Kit?
This kit is customizable, but it starts at just $259.95 and is available directly from Swiftech.com.
Users can upgrade from barbs and clamps to compression fittings, and they can also upsize the radiator up to 360mm as well as the reservoir up to 300mm.