Major Retailer Claims They’re Only Getting 35 AMD 6900 XT’s

Today has marked the official launch of the AMD Radeon 6900 XT graphics card and, if you haven’t had the chance to check out we think of it yet, and more specifically if it truly is the Nvidia 3090 killer Dr. Lisa Su hinted at a few months ago, then you can check out our comprehensive written review of it here or, alternatively, watch the video down below. – In fact, why not both?

Anyway, plugs aside, while this new graphics card is undoubtedly a very exciting proposition, you may be wondering just how easy (or hard) it will be to get hold of one. Particular since all prior Nvidia and AMD GPUs have been rarer than hen’s teeth. Well, following a report via Videocardz, let’s just say that the news isn’t looking good. In fact, it’s really bloody bleak!

AMD 6900 XT – Great – But Good Luck Getting One!

Following a statement from Digitec, Switzerland’s biggest hardware retailer, they have confirmed that with the launch of the AMD Radeon 6900 XT, they have only so far been able to secure 35 units for upcoming retail sale. And just in case that didn’t sink in, let me say it again, only thirty-five!

Put simply, this is exceptionally indicative that if such a major retailer in a highly-lucrative country is only getting 35 units, it doesn’t bode well for supply levels in the rest of the world.

What Do We Think?

The AMD Radeon 6900 XT is an amazing graphics card and carries a pretty hefty price tag with it, but in terms of actually getting hold of one, the bottom line is that this has all the hallmarks of being just as difficult, if not more so than all the other GPUs we’ve seen ‘released’ over the last couple of months. Put simply, if you can wait, do so, because this problem isn’t likely going to be solved in the next few weeks. If anything, we might be looking at something around mid-2021 before graphics card stock levels approach what could politely be called a ‘sensible’ level.

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new AMD graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!