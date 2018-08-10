Synology Announces RackStation RS1219+ Compact 8-Bay NAS

Synology officially announced the release of RackStation RS1219+ (Product link). This is a brand new and compact 2U, 8-bay rackmount which is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

The RS1219+ is a great device as it is with its quad-core processor and expandable memory, but it also features storage scalability and M.2 SSD support to supercharge its performance. Thanks to the compact chassis design, it’s also easy to store.

Synology RS1219+ Hardware

Synology built the RS1219+ with an Intel Atom C2538 quad-core processor and 2GB DDR3 memory. The processor has a clock speed of 2.4GHz and supports hardware encryption with the built-in AES-NI engine. The memory is expandable up to 16GB through the two memory slots.

The NAS comes with eight drive bays, but it can be expanded here too. With Synology’s expansion units, you can get up to 12 drives.

Network connectivity certainly isn’t a problem for the RS1219+. It comes with four linkable Gigabit Ethernet ports. You can expand this with 10GbE too through the use of add-in cards. Another option for the built-in PCIe x8 slot would be the M.2 SATA or NVMe add-in cards. Other connections include two USB 3.0 and one eSATA ports.

All of Synology’s Features

Naturally, the RS1219+ is powered by DSM, Synology’s operating system. That includes a lot of functions on features, one for close to every scenario. For example, there’s the Drive and Office solution which allows chat and collaboration on documents and spreadsheets.

You also get the benefits of Btrfs which includes snapshot replication, file or folder data restoration, and file self-healing; just to name a few. Synology’s iSCSI storage also supports most virtualisation solutions. That includes VMware, Windows Server 2016, Citrix, and OpenStack.

Peace of Mind

RS1219+ is designed to reliably store your data and is backed by Synology’s three-year hardware warranty. An optional two-year extended warranty is available in select regions for up to five years of coverage

Feature Highlights

Intel® Atom® C2538 Quad-Core 2.4 GHz CPU

2 GB DDR3 expandable up to 16 GB

Scalable up to 12 drives

Four 1GbE (RJ-45) ports

Optional 10GbE add-on card

12-inch depth chassis design

What will it Cost You?

Thanks to the energy efficient design and hardware components, you’ll keep the total cost of ownership down. The initial purchase won’t break any budgets either with a recommended retail price of just £836.90 (excl VAT), 951€ (excl taxes).