Synology Introduces RackStation RS2418+/RS2418RP+

Synology has officially announced the launch of the RS2418+/RS2418RP+; a 2U, 12-bay rackmount NAS for SMBs. It comes equipped with a quad-core CPU and expandable DDR4 memory up to 64GB with ECC support. It is also expandable up to 24 drives with Synology RX1217/RX1217RP and features PCIe 3.0 for optional NIC or M.2 SSD cache.

“RS2418+/RS2418RP+ is designed to solve common IT challenges for small- and medium-sized businesses: budgets are tight, data volume is increasing rapidly, and IT staff is limited,” said Jason Fan, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “RS2418+/RS2418RP+ is designed to solve these challenges. It offers scalable storage capacity with affordable TCO. At the same time, providing versatile software applications which make it ideal to serve as a file server, a centralised backup target, or a hub-and-spoke backup target for distributed businesses.”

Synology RS2418 Hardware

Synology’s RS2418+ is powered by an Intel Atom C3538 quad-core CPU. Out of the box, the system comes with 4GB DDR4 non-ECC UDIMM RAM, but it is expandable. You can install up to 64GB with four 16GB ECC UDIMMs.

Connection-wise, you get four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, but they can be expanded to more too. For example, you can install a 10GbE NIC through the PCIe 3.0 slot. With such an upgrade, the system can deliver over 1,400 MB/s sequential throughput and 38,900 iSCSI random IOPS.

The 12 drive bays can easily offer you up to 144TB of raw capacity in this 2U chassis, but you don’t have to limit yourself to that amount. You can expand that too with one of the RX1217 enclosures and double up. For those who aren’t so good at doing math in their head, that’s 288TB capacity with on-the-fly volume expansion.

RS2418 Expansion Options

The PCIe slot can be used for a 10 Gigabit NIC, as mentioned above. But you can install an M.2 SSD adapter card too. With such an upgrade, you can boost the performance significantly. Using an SSD cache is ideal for applications like database storage, multiple user file server, or video editing.

Powered by Synology DSM

Naturally, the RS2418+/RS2418RP+ are powered by Synology’s DiskStation Manager. The advanced operating system for Synology NAS devices comes with tons of application which can increase and enhance your work productivity.

Pricing

Synology’s RS2418+ has a recommended retail price of £1337.20 or €1523.00 before VAT. The RS2418RP+ costs a little more at £1755.20 or €1999.00. You can check out all the details on Synology’s product page for the RS2418.