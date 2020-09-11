Synology Launches the 10 GbE DiskStation DS1621xs+ NAS

Synology Inc. has today announced the launch of the DiskStation DS1621xs+, redefining performance expectations in a compact tower form-factor. Pairing a quad-core Xeon processor together with ECC memory and onboard 10 GbE, the DS1621xs+ raises the bar for high-performance data storage and management. The DS1621xs+ shares a powerful Xeon processor found in some of our datacenter bound devices, but now in an 11.5L chassis.

Over 3.1 GB/s seq. read and 1.8 GB/s seq. write performance means you can tackle larger data sets and handle more users, even quicker than before. We also paired it with ECC memory for maximum dependability. Together with Btrfs and our comprehensive data backup options, your data is in safe hands. Six internal 3.5″ bays enable up to 96 TB of raw storage capacity. When that’s not enough, bump that up to 256 TB, on-demand, by adding on two additional DX517 expansion units for a total of 16 drives.

The DS1621xs+ also includes two M.2 2280 slots for blazing-fast NVMe cache so that you can make your storage go over 20X faster without sacrificing any bays.

Finish content creation projects, big backup tasks, and anything that needs fast file transfers quicker with 10 GbE, built-in. Slot in an additional 10 GbE card to speed up and tackle high-resolution network rendering projects or provide even faster transfer performance for multiple virtual machines.

Data management shouldn’t be difficult. Synology DSM simplifies difficult and cumbersome processes while still giving you ample control over decisions that matter. Create your own on-premises cloud with Synology Drive and protect data located on PCs, virtual machines, SaaS, and more with Synology Active Backup suite.

Although Synology has not confirmed any specific MSRP for its 10 GbE DiskStation DS1621xs+ NAS, they have confirmed that it should be available through retailers in the very near future. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

