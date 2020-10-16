Synology Launches its 6-Bay AMD Ryzen DS1621+ NAS

Synology has today introduced the next generation 6-bay DiskStation NAS, the DS1621+, designed for high-performance data storage and management. A compact powerhouse, the DS1621+ enables content creators and businesses to store and protect large quantities of data effortlessly. The DS1621+ is by far the most powerful Plus series yet. Its quad-core AMD Ryzen processor features the next-generation “Zen” architecture, delivering over 2x more processing power.

Synology 6-Bay AMD Ryzen DS1621+ NAS

Its dual M.2 2280 slots allow NVMe SSD caching to boost performance by 20x or more for commonly accessed data. The DS1621+ also supports an optional 10 GbE NIC3 for faster network environments and more concurrent users.

Whether you are a content creator, IT administrator, or just someone with plenty of files to store, the DS1621+ provides 6 drive bays, with expansion up to 16 bays using expansion units for truly large file libraries. Support for ECC memory and data integrity features built into the heart of the operating system, DiskStation Manager (DSM), means your data is in good hands

DSM comes with a variety of backup and restoration solutions that cover the most common situations. Snapshot Replication creates schedulable point-in-time recovery points, allowing easy ways to roll-back unintended file edits or even ransomware encryption.

For additional off-site protection, Synology Hyper Backup enables simple, schedulable protection to keep your data backed up to Synology NAS, Synology C2 cloud storage, and other public cloud providers.

The DS1621+ can also be used to protect data from other sources. Active Backup for Business allows centralized backup from external infrastructure such as PCs, virtual machines, and Google G Suite and Microsoft 365 SaaS.

Synology NAS is more than just storage. Utilizing DSM’s application ecosystem, the possibilities for data management are endless.

Take Back Control of Your Data!

Want to take back control of your data? Synology Drive transforms the DS1621+ into a private cloud, with no recurring fees. Share your files across LAN environments, multiple sites, and intelliversioning lets users jump back in time to recover older file versions. Clients are available for mobile, desktop, web and other Synology NAS, allowing you more ways to access your data.

Catalog your pictures and videos in new ways with Synology Moments. Using machine learning algorithms, facial recognition, and geotag information, Moments automatically groups photos by person, location, and subjects. Built with collaboration in mind, users can edit alone, or share photos with others, allowing them to edit together. The companion mobile app enables effortless photo and video backup from your mobile devices.

Where Can I Learn More?

Synology has confirmed that the DS1621+ is available today from resellers and partners globally, together with an option for up to 5-years warranty. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new NAS release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

