Synology Launches DS220+, DS420+, DS720+, and DS920+ NAS

Synology has today announced the launch of a new generation of two and four-bay Plus Series NAS, designed as a centralized data management solution for both home and business environments. The newly launched products include the; DS220+, DS420+, DS720+, and DS920+ NAS.

Up to 133% faster in website responsiveness and over 15% improvement in compute-tasks, the new Plus series enables you to get things done faster and more efficiently. Two M.2 NVMe slots2 enable accelerated I/O performance, especially in multi-user environments.

Synology storage solutions are not only designed to fulfill data management requirements, but centralize backups for Microsoft Windows PCs and Servers, VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V VMs, and Microsoft 365 and G Suite accounts using its Active Backup suite.

What Does Synology Have to Say?

“The Plus series is one of our most popular and versatile product lines. – The series offers an ideal mix of processing power and advanced capabilities such as containers and virtualization support, in compact and quiet desktop form factors. It is also the starting point for our advanced data protection solutions, enabling small businesses to cost-effectively deploy solutions that can protect their entire IT infrastructure.”

Specifications

Security & Availability

Access your data without boundaries, but only if you allow it. Granular access rights and customizable password and expiration policies for file sharing puts you in control of your data. Easily synchronize with remote sites for distributed work and set up data encryption for your most sensitive files.

All four devices are available for purchase today from Synology resellers and partners, with availability in additional regions following shortly. If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official Synology website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!