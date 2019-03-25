System Requirements for Quantic Dream Games on PC Revealed
Ron Perillo / 16 mins ago
Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain
News of Quantic Dream‘s games heading to the PC was revealed last week. Jumping from exclusivity on the Sony PlayStation 4 and into the PC exclusivity of the EPIC Games Store.
Now the company has revealed what hardware is necessary to run it on PC. Granted, they are running perfectly fine on the PlayStation 4 with weaker hardware. However, PC requirements tend to be a lot steeper when they are adopted from a console platform.
The three titles heading to PC using graphics Vulkan API are:
- Detroit: Become Human (Console release date May 25, 2018)
- Beyond: Two Souls (Console release date October 8, 2013)
- Heavy Rain (Console release date February 18, 2010)
What Do You Need to Run These Games?
Despite the fact that the oldest Quantic Dream game coming is nine years old, all three games have identical requirements. Interestingly, the recommended requirements are quite steep, needing a GTX 1080 to run. Although the CPU requirement is not particularly high, needing only a 2nd-gen Core CPU i7 equivalent.
Minimum
- OS: Windows 7-64 bits
- Procesor: i5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent
- System Memory: 4GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GTX 660 or equivalent
- VRAM: 2GB
Recommend
- OS: Windows 10-64 bits
- Procesor: I7-2700K or equivalent
- System Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GTX 1080 or equivalent
- VRAM: 8GB