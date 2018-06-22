System Requirements for Resident Evil 2 Remake Revealed

Resident Evil 2 Remake

We’ve known that a remake of the classic Resident Evil 2 from 1998 was in the works for a while now. However, Capcom has just decided to reveal some extra information about the game via its official Steam page. We’re talking about PC system requirements, of course, which are relatively mild, to be honest. It’s been 20 years since Resident Evil 2 originally came out for Windows and various consoles. Now, come January 25th, the remake will need an Intel Core i5-4460 or an AMD FX-6300 at its bare minimum. When it comes to RAM, 8GB is listed on both the minimum and recommended tabs, which is a bit weird.

What about the Graphics Card requirements?

You’ll be able to get by with a GeForce GTX 760 or an AMD Radeon R7 260, but you should really aim for a GeForce GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 480. As for the recommended CPU requirements, they list an Intel Core i7-3770 or an AMD FX-9590. Below you will find a complete list of PC requirements for Resident Evil 2 Remake. Are you looking forward to this upcoming game?

MINIMUM:

    • OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
    • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX™-6300 or better
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM
    • DirectX: Version 11

RECOMMENDED:

    • OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)
    • Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-3770 or AMD FX™-9590 or better
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480 with 3GB VRAM
    • DirectX: Version 11
