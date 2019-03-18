System Shock 3 Confirmed As ‘Halfway Completed’

System Shock 3

Given the recent practical collapse of Starbreeze studios, it had raised many questions over what would happen to the numerous projects they were working on. Most notably of these was the crowdfunded System Shock 3.

There is, however, some good news in that regard! – In a report via DSOGaming, OtherSide Entertainment has announced that while the two studios have parted with their association, the game is still in development. In fact, they even go as far to say that it’s halfway completed!

Good News!

In an official statement, Warren Spectre of Otherside Entertainment has said:

“We parted ways with Starbreeze (amicably), which means we are in the process of lining up a new publishing partner. Happily, given the pedigree of System Shock and the progress we’ve made so far there’s already a lot of interest. Has the situation affected development? Not really. The team is still, as we say, ‘psyched and cranking’ – in other words, continuing as normal. I’m confident we can bring System Shock 3 to market and have it take its place as a leading title in the immersive simulation genre.”

What Do We Know About The Same?

Despite the announcement, specific details about the game are still very few and far between. There was even speculation that development had, at one point, stopped completely.

It is, therefore, good news to hear that it is still underway and at least past the halfway post.

It is, of course, still far too early to speculate as to a release date. Otherside Entertainment has, however, said that they will release some specific news on the game in the very near future.

