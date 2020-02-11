System Shock 3 in Trouble with Key Developers Quitting

In terms of games currently in development, there does seem to be a bit of hoodoo surrounding anything involving System Shock. Put simply, neither the remake of the original game nor the 3rd installment (which are entirely separate to one another) have had an easy time of it. While we still suspect that both games will eventually be completed, its been a long (and regularly difficult) road for both projects!

In a report via RockPaperShotgun, however, there are now new and fresh concerns surrounding System Shock 3. Concerns that casts severe doubt on the current state of the game.

System Shock 3

It has been found that a number of long term developers (including some notable names) are no longer working on the project. While no specific names (or numbers) have been given, it is known that many senior devs have quit (or been sacked) from the project and, possibly, many more on the lower end of the scale. The less-optimistic opinions suggest that System Shock 3 may now be on a skeleton staff.

One of the biggest reasons for this may have been a marked drop off in confidence for the project. For example, System Shock 3 originally had a publishing deal lined up, but that company sold the rights back to the devs last year and, to date, no other publisher has decided to pick it up. Based on the difficulties it has had, could you blame them?

What We Think

The rumor mill is suggesting that System Shock 3 is still set to be released. It is, definitely, not cancelled! Due to the severe (and likely financially driven) cut-backs, however, what we’re likely going to get is (probably) going to pale in comparison to what was suggested over 4 years ago when this was originally announced.

The short version is, it’s not looking great. Particularly, if my suspicions are correct, that the money is (or has) now run out! We will, of course, be keeping an eye on this as news develops. I can’t, however, help but feel that they are getting desperate for a new publisher right about now!

