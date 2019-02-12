System Shock 3 Publishing Rights Get Sold Back To Developer

System Shock 3

System Shock 3 was originally announced back in December 2015 and over the last 3 years, if we’re being brutally honest, we’ve seen very little news surrounding the development of the game. In fact, the proposed remake of the original has garnered so much attention that I daresay at this point many may have been confusing the two projects (which are completely independent).

In fairness though, the lack of updates has plagued both projects with the only updates we seem to get (on a regular basis) being that the game/s are still in development. Hardly encouraging.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, we do have an update over System Shock 3. Whether it’s something to get excited about or not, however, remains more than a little unclear. Why? Well, it’s all a little bit weird.

Starbreeze Sell Publishing Rights

In the report, Starbreeze (the company who had the publishing rights to the game) has officially sold them back to the developer, OtherSide Entertainment. This isn’t, however, believed to be any criticism of the project. Starbreeze is a publisher in crisis. With the abject failure of Overkill’s The Walking Dead (which came out and was immediately forgotten), it is believed that the sale back to the developer may have been an attempt to try and get the books to balance. As part of the deal, OtherSide Entertainment will likely also have to pay back any money given to support the development.

It does, however, open up the question of what state the development is currently in.

Vaporware?

With the announcement, however, it does bring fresh concerns over the current state of System Shock 3. As above, with so little actually being known about the game, the dreaded word ‘vaporware’ has already started being bandied around. A title that OtherSide Entertainment would clearly not want to be associated with their project.

At the time of writing though, we still have absolutely no idea as to the current state of development. Let alone anything towards a release date. I do, however, suspect that something will have to give soon. We simply need some concrete news about the state of this game!

What do you think? Are you a fan of System Shock? Does this news worry you? – Let us know what you think in the comments!