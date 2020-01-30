System Shock Remake Launches an 87-Minute Gameplay Video

System Shock is undoubtedly one of the most iconic releases from the early(ish) days of PC gaming. With a full-blown remake on the way, however, there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding what we can expect from it.

With the game set to launch (hopefully) later this year, if you were looking to get an idea as to how its progressing, then the developer ‘Nightdive Studios’ has obliged you with a brand new gameplay video! Better still, it’s a whopping 87-minutes long!

System Shock Remake

Now, to say that the development of the System Shock remake has been troubled would be something of an understatement. Following it successfully raising $1.4 million in crowdfunding, it appeared, for a while, that the game may have been heading towards oblivion. Largely because some felt that the development team was pushing this too far into being a sequel rather than an authentic remake.

A temporary hiatus (and switch of the engine (from unity to Unreal)), however, has seen the game get back on track and, with the launch of this gameplay video, we have to admit it’s looking pretty good!

When Will it Be Released?

With this being a semi-fan based project, while the team is anticipating a release for later this year, it’s entirely possible that it could be pushed back into 2021. As we noted above, this game’s development has seen a lot of ups and downs.

The video does, however, at least give us hope that some kind of ‘final product’ is starting to come together. Will it be as good as the original though? Well, fingers crossed!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the System Shock Remake? Did you ever play the original game? – Let us know in the comments!