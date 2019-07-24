T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 3200 MHz 16GB Review

The DDR4 memory market is having a bit of a boom at the moment. The extremely high prices of the last few years are now behind us. That means that you can finally start to afford a decent set of memory again without having to remortgage your home.

What does excite me, however, is that the latest TeamGroup memory kit DOESN’T have any RGB lighting. I mean, I’m all for those lovely little lights, but it seems that they’ve been taking priority over any other aspect of the memory kit in recent months. This one though, it’s nice and simple, just some clean, lean and fast memory for your new PC build or upgrades.

T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 3200 MHz 16GB

The specifications are nothing crazy, but it’s certainly ticking all of the right boxes. Good clearance at just 32mm tall, and an all aluminium heatsink on a black PCB. You’ll find our kit is a 2 x 8GB (16GB) kit, although it is available in 4GB up to 16GB DIMMS and up to 32GB packs also. We have the 3200 MHz modules, which operate at CL16-18-18-38, although a more affordable 3000 MHz and 2666 MHz kit is also available.

Features

Simple design to perfectly protect the cooling module

High thermal conductive adhesive

Supports Intel & AMD motherboards

Selected high-quality IC

Supports XMP2.0

Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage

What TeamGroup Had to Say

“T-FORCE VULCAN Z’s all-new cooling module is designed for complete protection and enhanced heat dissipation. The heat spreader is formed by a punch press process with a 0.8mm thick, one-piece alloy aluminium to reinforce the body structure. In addition, colouring with electrolytic anodizing process can enhance corrosion resistance and make it non-conductive. Moreover, with superconductivity – thermally conductive adhesive, it can quickly transfer the heat on IC chip through heat conduction to aluminium alloy cooling module for better heat dissipation. Therefore, the gaming memory can be maintained within the operating temperature, and offering the finest and smoothest gaming experience and an extreme performance without any lag.” – TeamGroup

Specifications