Taika Waititi’s Live Action Akira Movie Gets May 2021 Release Date

Beloved Manga Series Heading to the Big Screen

The live action movie adaptation of the beloved classic manga series Akira is moving forward and now has a release date. Sitting at the helm is none other than Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi who will be adapting from the books rather than the anime.

The project was first announced back in 2017 and has the full support of

the original manga author Katsuhiro Otomo. He is not going to be involved in the production. However, he reserves the right to “to check and approve the scenario” and consult Waititi directly.

That last bit helps ease fans’ anxieties a bit, especially considering the recent manga live action adaptations. Netflix’ Death Note and Dreamworks’ Ghost in the Shell for example are disappointments. Panned by both by critics and fans alike. However, there is still hope. considering James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez’ Alita: Battle Angel is relatively well received.

When is the Premiere Date for Akira?

Film distributor Warner Bros will be premiering Akira on May 21st 2021. Not only does it have a lot to live up to, but it will be going head to head against heavy hitting blockbusters as well. Currently, John Wick 4 as well as an untitled Marvel Studios movie is on schedule for the same period.

No casting information is available so far. Although, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly producing the film.