Take-Two CEO Says Bringing RDR2 to the PC Would ‘Be Easy’

Red Dead Redemption 2

With the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 nearly 8 months ago, while many of us enjoyed playing it on our console of choice, there is still a pretty huge omission. Namely, that despite all the success the game has seen, we still have no formal confirmation (or indeed announcement) of a PC release.

Now, admittedly, this is very much of a case of when rather than if. It’s frankly inconceivable that they wouldn’t, sooner or later, bring this to the PC. In a report via DSOGaming, however, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has essentially said that doing so wouldn’t give them any difficulties.

So Why Don’t They Do It Already?!

When asked specifically about the PC release, Zelnick said that porting the game to the PC wouldn’t provide them with any difficulties and even went so far as to say that “there is no downside to releasing the game on PC.”

It does, therefore, beg the question of why don’t they just release it if the port would be so easy to accomplish? Well, there’s probably two factors that are currently standing in the way of that. Namely, the fact that the existing game isn’t doing as well as they might have hoped in the online stakes, and secondly the small matter of the next generation console releases.

What Do We Think?

I personally believe that this will generally follow the exact same remit we saw with GTA 5. Namely, that the PC version will come, but probably in tandem for the next-generation console re-release. This is, of course, entirely speculation, but the short version is, I’m not expecting Red Dead Redemption 2 to land on PC’s until at least the end of 2020, possibly early 2021.

I daresay, however, that following these comments some will just want them to hurry up already!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!