Take-Two Confirm GTA V Is Nearing 100m Units Sold

Next month will mark 5 years since GTA V was releasing. Originally launching for the PS3 and Xbox 360, several later releases of the game for more modern consoles and even (finally) the PC has seen it become one of the best selling games of all times. This is in no small part due to its excellent play, fun mechanics and of course the fact that with it releasing for different consoles most people have ended up buying this game twice. In my instance, 3 times. Once for the PS3, again for the PS4 and then the PC version when that came out. When I put it like that I sound like an idiot, but I daresay I’m not alone here.

Sales Still Going Strong

In a report via MSN, Take-Two, who publish the game on behalf of Rockstar Games, have said that at the moment, despite the games age, it is still selling really well. They even believe that they are literally only months away from finally breaking the 100 million units sold target. This would, as far as I am aware, would make this the third best selling game of all time behind Tetris and Minecraft. Both of which, incidentally, would both still be at least 20+ million ahead even GTA V does hit 100m.

It’s not an entirely fair comparison in the sense that GTA V clearly cost a lot more to make. Then again, most games that crack even 2-3 million units are generally deemed to have done well.

Good News For Rockstar and Take-Two

The surprisingly long life-span of GTA V sales has let Take-Two to up their annual revenue estimate. It is still pretty incredible that a game this age is still doing so well and remains so relevant. Given that it looks like we’ve got at least another 4-years until GTA 6 comes out, it’s not as if we’re going to have anything other Grand Theft Auto to play for a while either!

What do you think? Impressed with the sales figures? Did you buy GTA V more than once? – Let us know in the comments!