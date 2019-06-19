Take-Two Promises Less Time Between Future Releases

Take-Two To Take Less Time!

At the time of writing, it will shortly be 6 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released and, with no formal confirmation in sight, it seems that we’ve got at least another 2-3 years before GTA 6 will be released. Yes, as crazy as it sounds, there’s likely going to be a near 10-year gap between releases of one of gamings biggest franchises.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Take-Two’s CEO has admitted that the time taken between releases is too long and, as such, the company will look to scale this back for future releases.

Good News!

I think many would agree that while Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were excellent games, they were both a long time coming. With the sequels likely to take even longer, it can be frustrating when you love franchises like this so much.

Take-Two has, however, said:

“It’s possible that game may be a bit shorter than they were in certain instances [and that] the ability to deliver content on an ongoing basis for a long time after an initial release […] would mean that perhaps that initial release wouldn’t be as long in terms of number of hours of gameplay.”

What Do We Think?

As above, with GTA 6 not looking likely to hit shelves before 2022, the bottom line is that while they might try and speed things up in the future, for the moment, we’re all stuck with waiting.

That being said, however, at least Take-Two (and CD Projekt Red) at least has a solid reputation for releasing a game that’s exceptionally detailed and, overall, surprisingly solid on launch day. Please though, don’t make me wait until 2030 for GTA 7. I’ll be in my forties then!

What do you think? When would you like to see GTA 6 release? In addition, do their games take too long? – Let us know in the comments!