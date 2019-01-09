Team Group Announces Phantom Gaming RGB SSD and DDR4

ASRock Co-Branded Products with Team Group

Taking a cue from ASUS‘ playbook with their TUF brand, it appears that ASRock is also following suit with co-branding their Phantom Gaming line. This time ASRock is teaming up with storage and memory manufacturer Team Group. The result is the new T-Force XCalibur RGB DDR4 and T-Force Delta RGB SSD.

As you might have gathered from the name, both these products feature RGB LED lighting prominently. In addition, they also sport aesthetic styles which go well when paired with ASRock Phantom Gaming video cards and motherboards.

The XCalibur RGB for instance has a brushed metal aluminium heatspreader with the Phantom Gaming logo. At the top, it has a built-in LED diffuser and requires no wires to run. It draws power directly from the DIMM slot.

Team Group offers these XCalibur RGB DDR4 in 3200MHz and 3600MHz 8GBx2 kits.

The T-Force Delta SSD on the other hand has RGB LED lighting where the paper label normally is. It uses the standard SATA connector and requires an additional connector for the ARGB LED. Due to the additional RGB functionality, it is slightly thicker than the 7mm SSD standard at 9.5mm.

Inside, the T-Force Delta SSD leverages 3D NAND and has read speeds up to 560 MB/s. Team Group offers these in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities.

How Much are These T-Force Phantom Gaming Products?

The XCalibur Phantom Gaming RGB DDR4 will be available in 8GBx2 kits. The 3200MHz version has an MSRP of $175, while the 3600MHz version costs $215.

The Delta Phantom Gaming RGB SSD on the other hand starts at $72 for the 250GB version. Meanwhile, the 500GB costs $112 and the 1TB capacity version costs $202.