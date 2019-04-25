Team Group Announces the T-Force T1 and Vulcan Z DDR4 Memory

Two New DDR4 Memory Options from Team Group

Team Group is expanding their DDR4 memory lineup with the introduction of the new T-Force T1 and Vulcan Z DDR4 memory kits.

The T-FORCE T1 has a distinct look which takes inspiration from race cards. In terms of market target, it is aiming for entry-level gamers. Which explains why it has a standard DDR4 height of 31.3mm, ensuring clearance compatibility with most heatsinks in the market.

It is available in either 2400 (CL15) or 2666MHz (CL18)frequencies, with 4GB, 8GB, 4GBx2 or 8GBx2 kit configurations.

On the other hand, the Team Group Vulcan Z series is for those who want faster speeds. It is available with either red or gray heatspreader which is only slightly taller than the T-FORCE T1 at 31.6mm.

In terms of capacities, it is available in 4GB, 8GB and 16GB sticks, with dual-channel kit options. Speed variants include 2666 CL18, 3000 CL16 and 3200 CL16. All compatible with either AMD or Intel with XMP 2.0 support.

Announcing New Vulcan SSD as Well

In addition to new Team Group T-FORCE and Vulcan DDR4 memory, Team Group is also launching the T-FORCE Vulcan SSD. This is available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities utilizing a 2.5″ SATA form factor.

Sequential read speeds reach up to 560MB/s, while sequential writes max out at 510MB/s. As for 4K random read and write, it maxes out at 90K and 85K IOPS respectively.

Each drive also comes with a 3-year warranty. For more information, visit the official product page.