We do love our Team Group SSDs and wait a minute, we also love our ASUS hardware too. What a lucky day it is then, as we found that Team Group are releasing some new SSDs under the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance banner. What is the TUF Gaming Alliance? It’s basically an agreement to meet the style requirements of TUF hardware, reliable build quality and compatibility. We’ve seen brands like Deep Cool, Scythe, GeIL, InWin and more release hardware in the same way.

Team Group Reveal ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance SSDs

The new drive is the Team Group T-FORCE CARDEA II TUF Gaming Alliance M.2 Solid State Drive and T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB Gaming Solid State Drive (5 V).

Both of the new drives have been certified and rigorously tested by the TUF Gaming Alliance. TUF really does have to mean TOUGH! Plus, the external design has that matching digital camouflage design that we’ve come to expect from the range. Of course, you also get a boot full of RGB thanks to ASUS AURA SYNC lighting.

What Team Group Had to Say

T-FORCE CARDEA II TUF Gaming Alliance Solid State Drive is the first M.2 SSD certified by ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance. With TEAMGROUP T-FORCE’s patented gaming cooling fin, PCIe Gen 3 x4 high speed interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol, the sequential read/write speed is up to 3400/3000 MB/s, and random read/write speed is up to 180K/160K IOPS, offering up to 1 TB of capacity.

RGB

Following the previous launch of T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB SSD 12 V, in order to meet the various needs of gamers, TEAMGROUP has once again joined hand with ASUS TUF GAMING to launch the DELTA 2.5″ Solid State Drive for motherboards with 5 V ADD header. It has a cool black background with strong camouflage patterns.

M.2

Using SATA III 6 Gbps interface and 3D NAND flash memory chip, the read speed is up to 560 MB per second, making it both durable and extremely powerful at the same time. With a maximum capacity of 1 TB and a thickness of only 9.5 mm, it meets the diverse needs of gamers and allowing them to upgrade instantly.

Tell me More

For more information, visit the product pages of the Cardea II TUF Gaming Alliance and Delta TUF Gaming Alliance.