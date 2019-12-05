Team Group T-Force Reveal Xtreem Mirror Finish ARGB RAM

TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE has just revealed their new T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory. It’s their first mirror design RGB memory, making the shiny kit even shinier! The full mirror reflection looks great but also allows for light penetration and ARGB, while also offering up to DDR4 4800MHZ kits for the enthusiast market

Features

Full mirror light penetration

Latest ARGB technology

Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance

Supports Intel & AMD motherboards

Selected high-quality IC

OC profile support

Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage

T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory

This is the first in the industry to feature full-screen light guiding technology. After researching optical principles and characteristics of light, special designed LED lighting method and Addressable RGB LED are used to allow players to change the RGB lighting freely. The product’s full mirror screen is a combination of special spluttering process and full-screen light guiding technology, which is capable of directly penetrating and reflecting surrounding products. The optical beauty of gaming memory can be re-interpreted innovatively. The highest frequency of T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB is up to DDR4 4800 MHz. Its IC chips are selected through a rigorous testing process. Each of them is tested for complete compatibility and stability. This gaming memory with a magic mirror is specially designed for gamers and PC DIY enthusiasts.

XTREEM

T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB has built-in O.C Profile that allows you to enjoy the ultra-fast experience of one-click overclocking technology on either Intel or AMD platform. Supports all major brands’ lighting effect control software, so you can create the coolest lighting effect with a unique personal style. The elegant texture of the mirror design created when T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB is not illuminated and ARGB’s beauty of light penetrating when it is illuminated, are leading the trend of gaming memory perfectly.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, we don’t have this information yet. However, you can check out the official product page here.