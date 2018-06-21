TeamGroup Announces New T-FORCE Vulcan SO-DIMM DDR4

High-Performance SO-DIMM DDR4 from TeamGroup

Memory manufacturer TeamGroup has launched new SO-DIMM DDR4 modules for their T-FORCE Vulcan series. Just like the desktop DDR4 T-FORCE Vulcan modules, these new SO-DIMM memory is built for high-performance. With its more compact SO-DIMM form factor, it fits perfectly well inside laptops as well as Intel NUC mini-PCs.

Since they are for high-performance use, the modules come with a custom heatspreader. This allows for better thermal dissipation in comparison to bare PCBs. Since clearances can be tight in SFF and laptops, TeamGroup uses graphene copper-foil. This ensures that the heatspreader is thin enough without causing clearance issues.

How Fast Are These DDR4 Modules?

TeamGroup offers the SO-DIMM T-FORCE Vulcan in speeds of 2400MHz or 2666MHz. The 2400MHz version has CL15-17-17-35 timings, while the 2666Mhz version runs with CL18-18-18-38 timings.

As usual these are fully Intel XMP 2.0 compatible, which means users can easily load the OC presets without manually tweaking. Just like their desktop equivalent.

What Capacity Options Are Available?

TeamGroup offers these T-FORCE Vulcan RAM in single 4GB, 8GB and 16GB units. It is also available in pairs with 8GB(2x4GB), 16GB (2x8GB), 32GB (2x16GB) capacities.

All come with a limited lifetime warranty coverage.