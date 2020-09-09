TeamGroup Confirms New Product Online Launch Event

The world’s leading memory brand, TeamGroup has today announced that it will launch this year’s major new products of TeamGroup and its gaming brand T-FORCE online simultaneously worldwide from September 22 to September 24. And, for the first time, they will be unveiling T-CREATE, a new brand born for creators.

From September 22 to September 24 at 8 pm (BST), the world premiere of T-FORCE, T-CREATE, and TEAMGROUP’s new product introduction videos will be broadcasted on TEAMGROUP’s global official video channels and social media platforms.

TeamGroups’s 2020 New Product Online Launch Event

In announcing its 2020 online event, we can clearly expect to see a lot of new product releases from TeamGroup as well as the launch of this new ‘T-Create’ gaming brand. In confirming that the live stream will kick off on September 22nd, TeamGroup has said:

This year’s T-FORCE online launch event will fully exhibit our invincible gaming force, and the features of the products will once again sweep over gamers and PC enthusiasts worldwide. The XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory was awarded the Red Dot Design Award this year and set a new AIDA64 Overclocking World Record. With the largest visual proportion of the lighting effects in the industry, the DELTA MAX Solid State Drive will be revealed in the video for the first time in a new matte, translucent white color. In addition, this year’s T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 Solid State Drive allows T-FORCE to bring a whole new dimension of gaming to the world, creating a new trend of cool white color. In response to the increasing popularity of live video broadcasting and the increasing number of digital content creations, TEAMGROUP will launch a new T-CREATE brand for creators in 2020. Judging by the different needs of creators, product series are divided into CLASSIC, EXPERT, and MASTER, which are designed to meet the needs of creative professionals for multitasking in design and creation, and they are all both beautiful, inside and out. The online launch event will showcase the eye-catching T-CREATE memory and solid-state drive in an unbeaten classic design, including a single large capacity 32GB DDR4 memory, and a solid-state drive that provides the world’s first unprecedented warranty period. Creators can be as creative as they want with efficient multitasking. In addition, TEAMGROUP, the leading storage brand trusted by consumers around the world, will release a MICRO SD memory card with ultra-large capacity and the industry’s largest 15.3TB consumer-grade 2.5” SSD online on September 24. The essence of new storage products launched this year will be displayed all at once. TEAMGROUP’s 2020 online launch event will comprehensively display new products digitally, allowing global consumers to experience a wide range of products full of visual and powerful performance online at zero distance, and feel the continuous improvement of deep research and development capability of TEAMGROUP. During the event, participants will also have the chance to win a creator PC worth up to three thousand US dollars. Please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s official website, community and YOUTUBE channel. JOIN OUR TEAM!

Prizes for Joining In!

During the event, there will also be a huge lucky draw with the grand prize being a Creator PC (pictured above) worth up to US$3,000. It should also be noted that TeamGroup will be selecting 5 winners to each receive a T-FORCE DELTA MAX RGB SSD 1TB. So there are clearly plenty of excellent reasons to check this out beyond just seeing what new tech they have to offer!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this event (and where to watch it when it kicks off on September 22nd at 8 pm BST) you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!