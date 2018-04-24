TeamGroup Intros T-Force Vulcan TUF Gaming Alliance DDR4

T-Force Vulcan for ASUS TUF Motherboards

TeamGroup memory is announcing the launch of their new TUF Gaming Alliance certified T-FORCE Vulcan memory. These are not only styled to look like the latest ASUS TUF motherboards, but they are also tested to work with them. That includes burn-in tests by ASUS themselves in order to get the certification. The heat-spreader is made of aluminium painted black to match the black PCB. The design on the stick is yellow/gold and matches the accent on the ASUS H370/Z370-PRO gaming and H370/Z370-PLUS Gaming boards.

In terms of capacity, TeamGroup offers these TUF Gaming Alliance modules in 2x 8GB as well as 2x 16GB kits. Frequency options start at 2400MHz with CL14 and CL15 timings. It is also available in 3000 and 3200MHz with CL16, as well as 3600MHz with CL19 timings. Users can readily use these in the Intel chipset ASUS TUF motherboards via XMP 2.0.

How Much are these TeamGroup T-Furce Vulcan TUF Gaming Alliance DDR4?

The 2400MHz 2x 8GB kit starts at just $165.99 USD, while the DDR4 2666 MHz 2x 8GB kit only costs $2 more at $167.99. Those who want better performance, the DDR4 3000 version costs $170.99, while the DDR4 3200 version costs $176.99.

TeamGroup did not reveal pricing information on the 2x16GB kits at this moment.

All DDR4 memory kits come with a lifetime warranty.