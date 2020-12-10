TeamGroup Launches New Gaming Memory and PCIe SSD Design

/ 22 mins ago
TeamGroup DARK Z FPS Gaming Memory and Cardea IOPS Gaming PCIe SSD

To meet the burgeoning demand for higher performance parts in the booming PC gaming market, TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand T-FORCE has launched the DARK Z FPS Gaming Memory and Cardea IOPS Gaming PCIe SSD. Players who upgrade with these powerful new components will experience superior performance and be able to dominate the digital arena.

The T-FORCE DARK Z FPS, as its name implies, was created to improve frames-per-second. It is tastefully designed with a plated T-FORCE logo in the center, matching lines extending to the edges, and armor-like metal that surrounds the board to give the product a striking, futuristic look. The DARK Z FPS features RAM speeds of up to 4000 MHz and a low CAS latency of CL16. After undergoing rigorous testing with one of the world’s most popular shooters, PUBG, T-FORCE developed this gaming RAM that provides up to 20%1 more FPS than normal memory. A significant FPS advantage can be felt when it processes high-speed movements and changes to in-game scenery. This faster performance allows players to enjoy more satisfying gunplay and gives them an edge in the battlefield where every second counts.

The T-FORCE CARDEA IOPS SSD was developed in pursuit of meeting the real needs of gamers. It is the perfect solution for players who often spend a long time waiting for their games to load up and want to jump in as soon as possible. The SSD uses the high-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface and has sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s. Its IOPS value of 680K/670K represents its superb real-world performance. This value can be increased with its newly patented aluminium fin and graphene heat sink technology, which allows customization for optimal heat dissipation. Players will be able to break free from the sluggish speeds of average components and experience superfast gaming performance with this powerful SSD.

Price & Availability

The TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z FPS DDR4 and CARDEA IOPS SSD will be available for sale worldwide in January, 2021. – For more information, you can check out the official product website links below:

What do you think? Do you own any TeamGroup products in your current system build? – Let us know in the comments!
