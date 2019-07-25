Teamgroup Launches the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 NVMe SSD

/ 2 hours ago
Teamgroup Launches the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 NVMe SSD

Teamgroup first showed their T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 SSDs at Computex 2019 back in June. Now they are finally launching these officially, along with a new RGB controller box.

The T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 does not implement a typical liquid cooling scheme. You do not connect it to a larger loop. Instead, it has a “self-circulating” coolant. As we saw at Computex, these are also available in a variety of coolant colour variants.

How Well Does the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 Perform?

According to Teamgroup, the T-Force Cardea Liquid is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities. In terms of performance, users can expect read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000MB/s for the 1TB version.

Not that the 256GB is that far off, although it does suffer with much slower write speeds. It can only write up to 1000GB/s but still has decent read speed of 3000GB/s. As for the 512GB version, it has the same 3,400MB/s read speed as the 1TB version, but has a slower 2000MB/s write speed.

It goes without saying but this requires an M.2 slot with NVMe SSD support. Especially since you will not be able to reach those speeds with SATA.

In terms of endurance, the 256GB has a TBW of 380TB, while the 512GB has a TBW of 800TB. Lastly, the 1TB version has a TBW of 1665TB.

What is the New RGB Controller Box from Team Group?

Teamgroup Launches the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 NVMe SSD

Along with the launch of the Cardea Liquid is the introduction of the new T-Force Captain RGB. This is a hardware RGB controller with four 5V ARGB output connectors and a single 12V RGB output connector. Thus, giving users without an RGB motherboard the capability or extending the amount of RGB components to connect.

Teamgroup Launches the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 NVMe SSD

Furthermore, the T-Force Captain RGB includes the following accessories with every purchase:

  • 30cm ARGB strip x2
  • SATA power cable x1
  • LED extension cable 3pin x2
  • LED extension cable 4pin x2
  • Addressable LED extension cable x2
  • User guide x1
  • Hook and loop fastener x1
  • Double-sides tape x6
  • Metal plate x1

How Much are These New Products?

Teamgroup did not provide any official pricing information at this time.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives