Teamgroup Launches the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 NVMe SSD

Teamgroup first showed their T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 SSDs at Computex 2019 back in June. Now they are finally launching these officially, along with a new RGB controller box.

The T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 does not implement a typical liquid cooling scheme. You do not connect it to a larger loop. Instead, it has a “self-circulating” coolant. As we saw at Computex, these are also available in a variety of coolant colour variants.

How Well Does the T-Force Cardea Liquid M.2 Perform?

According to Teamgroup, the T-Force Cardea Liquid is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities. In terms of performance, users can expect read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000MB/s for the 1TB version.

Not that the 256GB is that far off, although it does suffer with much slower write speeds. It can only write up to 1000GB/s but still has decent read speed of 3000GB/s. As for the 512GB version, it has the same 3,400MB/s read speed as the 1TB version, but has a slower 2000MB/s write speed.

It goes without saying but this requires an M.2 slot with NVMe SSD support. Especially since you will not be able to reach those speeds with SATA.

In terms of endurance, the 256GB has a TBW of 380TB, while the 512GB has a TBW of 800TB. Lastly, the 1TB version has a TBW of 1665TB.

What is the New RGB Controller Box from Team Group?

Along with the launch of the Cardea Liquid is the introduction of the new T-Force Captain RGB. This is a hardware RGB controller with four 5V ARGB output connectors and a single 12V RGB output connector. Thus, giving users without an RGB motherboard the capability or extending the amount of RGB components to connect.

Furthermore, the T-Force Captain RGB includes the following accessories with every purchase:

30cm ARGB strip x2

SATA power cable x1

LED extension cable 3pin x2

LED extension cable 4pin x2

Addressable LED extension cable x2

User guide x1

Hook and loop fastener x1

Double-sides tape x6

Metal plate x1

How Much are These New Products?

Teamgroup did not provide any official pricing information at this time.