TeamGroup Launches the Treasure Touch External RGB SSD

/ 41 mins ago
TEAMGROUP has today announced the release of its brand new T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB SSD. A new SSD which has a specially designed touch surface to switch the magical RGB lighting effects that are bright and soft, but not too dazzling for your eyes. It supports multiple platforms and provides up to 1 TB of capacity. The EVA cushioning packaging inside the box is designed into a simple stand. It is not only the perfect partner for a gaming console but also an expansion partner for gamer’s external RGB SSD.

The T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB SSD has a simple and stylish design with a metallic brushed finish and an upgraded texture that effectively reduces fingerprint residue. With soft RGB lighting effects and the black body design, you can freely turn on, off and adjust the color of the light to what you prefer by touching the surface. You can enjoy the different atmosphere of the game by creating your own ones.

In addition, this new Solid State Drive uses the latest generation of USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C connector. In addition to increasing the convenience of use, it can also expand the storage space of the gaming console. It supports multiple platforms such as desktop, laptop, PlayStation, and Xbox. There are 1 TB available for gamers to choose from. The lighting effects for your gaming world are just a touch away.

Features

  • Magical RGB as new gaming element
  • Simple and stylish. Leading the trend
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C
  • Wide compatibility with gaming consoles
  • Touch Me with endless usage possibilities
Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, TeamGroup has not confirmed any specific regional release dates nor pricing for its new Treasure Touch External RGB SSD. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new storage product, you can check out the official website via the link here!

