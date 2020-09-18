TEAMGROUP Online Product Launch Coming Next Week

Are you ready to see the latest and greatest products from leading memory manufacturer TEAMGROUP? Then you’ll want to check their social media and video platforms next week. The event runs from September 22nd to the 24th at 11am (that’ll be 7pm here in the UK). They plan to unleash a wave of new products and designs, including their gaming focused T-Force series, as well as their new professional series, T-Create.

They’ll also be giving away a $3000 Creator PC, so it’ll be worth your time to check this out!

T-Force

We expect to see their new Dark Z FPS RAM which is very much aimed at gamers. Furthermore, their new CARDEA IOPS SSD, which promises great gaming performance. I expect we’ll see more of their flagship XTREEM ARGB too.

“T-FORCE, the gaming brand under TEAMGROUP, will make a strong debut on the first day of this year’s online launch event on September 22, displaying a comprehensive range of cool and eye-catching new products. For different purposes and groups, a total of five themes of custom PC builds, including Game, Lovers in Snow, Cooling, Extreme and Gaming Console, equipped with T-FORCE’s classic, eye-catching and all new gaming memory and solid state drives to showcase T-FORCE’s explosive gaming force to the world.”

White Hardware

AIO liquid coolers, SSDs, RAM and more, all LED lit and looking sexy. Again, not much data on this, but the event is in just a few days!

“Inside this Lovers in Snow custom PC build, there are the XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory, which won the Red Dot Design Award this spring, and the DELTA MAX Solid State Drive, which has the largest luminous proportion in the industry and has received high attention since its launch. Besides, with new Pure White color and made with ceramic material, the latest released CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 Solid State Drive, and T-FORCE’s exclusive mirror integrated AIO COOLER, all of the above together create the Lovers in Snow custom PC build, which will offer an all new gaming vision in the online launch event with its crystal clear pure white color.”

More is More!

Of course, from M.2 to USB 3, TeamGroup has a huge range of products to showcase. We’ll see more from the Cardea Z330 and Z340, and Z440 SSDs which have Gen 4×4 interfaces. There’s also their liquid SSD, and even the C440, which aerospace ceramic cooling.

For more information and to see what products they’ll be launching and to stay up to date, hit up the link here!