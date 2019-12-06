TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z Alpha DDR4 Review

There’s no shortage of high-performance DDR4 memory these days. It’s pretty hard to find a bad set from any of the big-name brands. Not only that, even the prices are pretty decent these days too. However, we’ve always been big fans of TeamGroup, and now their gaming division T-Force has the new Dark Z Alpha memory. Not only is it certified to get the best performance on Intel platforms, but also on the latest Ryzen systems too.

TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z Alpha

There’s no stupid RGB lighting, no ludicrous price tags or any of that nonsense here. This kit comes in 3200, 3600 or 4000 MHz kits. There’s a choice of 8GB and 16GB DIMMs for 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sets. They promise a quality product, a nice aluminium heat spreader, and near plug and a play compatibility on both Intel and AMD. So, let’s get it installed and get to testing!

Features

  • Armour design for perfect protection
  • Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance
  • High thermal conductive adhesive
  • Tailor-made for AMD
  • Selected high-quality IC
  • OC Profile Support
  • Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What TeamGroup Had to Say

“T-FORCE DARK Zα DDR4 Gaming Memory is tailor-made for AMD’s latest Ryzen 3000 series processor and X570 motherboard tested under completed compatibility and stability, which can provide gamers a DDR4 gaming overclocking memory with excellent quality and optimized performance. Every IC chip made for TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE DARK Z α DDR4 Gaming Memory is selected through a rigorous testing process. Every overclocking memory is tested under completed compatibility and stability, This offers gamers a DDR4 AM4 memory with excellent quality, optimized performance, stability and compatibility.”

