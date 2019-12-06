TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z Alpha DDR4 Review

There’s no shortage of high-performance DDR4 memory these days. It’s pretty hard to find a bad set from any of the big-name brands. Not only that, even the prices are pretty decent these days too. However, we’ve always been big fans of TeamGroup, and now their gaming division T-Force has the new Dark Z Alpha memory. Not only is it certified to get the best performance on Intel platforms, but also on the latest Ryzen systems too.

TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z Alpha

There’s no stupid RGB lighting, no ludicrous price tags or any of that nonsense here. This kit comes in 3200, 3600 or 4000 MHz kits. There’s a choice of 8GB and 16GB DIMMs for 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sets. They promise a quality product, a nice aluminium heat spreader, and near plug and a play compatibility on both Intel and AMD. So, let’s get it installed and get to testing!

Features

Armour design for perfect protection

Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance

High thermal conductive adhesive

Tailor-made for AMD

Selected high-quality IC

OC Profile Support

Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage

Specifications

What TeamGroup Had to Say