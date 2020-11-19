TeamGroup Unveils Two New ZEUS Series Gaming Memory Modules

TEAMGROUP has today announced the launch of its new T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 U-DIMM Gaming Memory and SO-DIMM DDR4 Gaming Laptop Memory. Both possess a visually-striking design and are constructed with carefully selected, high-quality ICs. Each stick has up to 32 GB of memory and multiple frequency options, allowing you to maintain blazing speeds for your conquering foes.

TeamGroup ZEUS Series Gaming Memory Modules

The T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 U-DIMM Gaming Memory features T-FORCE’s iconic logo and a fierce thunderbolt design, symbolizing the awesome power of Zeus backing up the player. Built with a high-end integrated circuit, this memory module comes with up to 32 GB of RAM and frequency options ranging from DDR4 2666 to DDR4 3200. Say goodbye to complicated BIOS configuration as it supports overclock profiles, allowing you to switch speeds at a press of a button. You can also upgrade easily regardless of whether you use Intel or AMD processors.

Following the release of our VULCAN SO-DIMM Memory, TEAMGROUP announced the T-FORCE ZEUS SO-DIMM DDR4 Gaming Laptop Memory to meet the diverse needs of gaming enthusiasts. One stick features a vast 32 GB of memory while providing RAM speeds of up to 32000Mhz. Players do not have to worry about compatibility issues as it is certified to support the latest 11th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors. Level up your game with this fast and simple upgrade for your mobile battle station.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, TeamGroup has not yet confirmed any specific regional release dates for the ZEUS Series memory. Nor how much we can expect it to cost when it hits retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official product websites below:

