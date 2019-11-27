TecLab Makes its Own Nvidia 2080 Ti ‘Super’ GPU – Video

At the time of writing, it seems more than a little unclear if Nvidia will ever release a ‘Super‘ version of the 2080 Ti. While it is still more than possible, indications suggest that they may be happy simply leaving the existing 2080 Ti as the ‘top tier’ of the 20XX range. That doesn’t, however, stop consumers from wanting them to make it.

Following the release of a video, however, the team at TecLab has decided to take matters into their own hands. In essentially butchering 3 graphics cards, they have been able to essentially create their very own Nvidia 2080 Ti ‘Super’ GPU.

Nvidia 2080 Ti ‘Super’

As you may be aware, the essential (and most basic) difference between the standard and ‘Super’ varients of the Nvidia 20XX range is the memory. As such, the team at TecLab decided that if they could put some of the new ‘Super’ memory into an existing 2080 Ti, then it would effectively make the GPU a ‘Super’ model.

A nice and solid idea… in theory. It is, however, certainly more than a little terrifying in practice!

This Already Sounds Scary!

So, how did they achieve this? Well, by stealing the 16 Gbps modules from two GALAX RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards they inserted these into a 2080 Ti replacing the existing 14 Gbps memory. Yes, this is about as terrifying as it sounds!

Amazingly, however, through a lot of highly intricate soldering, they were not only able to do this but also to get it working and as you might expect, with the utilization of an OC Lab water block, they were able to get some pretty amazing benchmark results!

Unigine SuperPosition

Although they were able to achieve higher speeds, the team eventually stuck at 2250 MHz for optimum stability. With this providing 17200 MHz effective speed, however, this is 3200 more than the stock 14 GHz provided by the base 2080 Ti and, as such, represents a huge ‘leg-up’ in comparison to the base model performance.

Watch Them Do It!

Now, this process was clearly highly-difficult with more than a few things that could go wrong at any point. As such, we do not recommend that you try this at home. Well, not unless you can afford to scrap 3 very expensive graphics cards.

If you do want to see how they managed to create this 2080 Ti ‘Super’, however, you can check out the video below. PS – You may want to turn subtitles on.

From us at eTeknix, however, we’re very impressed and give the team at TecLab some big thumbs up. If, for no other reason, than being brave (or insane) enough to even attempt this. Let alone, to get it to work!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!