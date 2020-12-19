Tecware Exo Elite RGB Lightweight Gaming Mouse Review

There seems to be a bit of a hardware race on at the moment, with most gaming mouse brands pushing to create something fairly similar to the Glorious PC Gaming Race Mouse Model O. The formula for that mouse has proven to be a big hit. Take a brilliant sensor, and combine it with a durable, lightweight, and stylish mouse body to give us something that’s both ready for the eSports world, but still fun and cool enough to enjoy at home too. Tecware are not the first or last to do this, but their version does seem closest to the original formula, and it’s more affordable, which is sure to get many peoples attention.

Tecware Exo Elite RGB

Tecware has focused on shedding weight here, getting the EXO Elite down to just 69g. That’s going to make it feel fast and nimble for those twitchy games and it’s a feather compared to my Corsair mouse, which clocks in at 121g! It might not sound like much, but it really does make a difference. They’re equipped the Elite with their best sensor too, the PixArt 3389, which is regarded as one of the best sensors on the market today. That’s paired up with a set of Huano 20M click switches too, and their custom AERO Cord cable for an even lighter design.

What Tecware Had to Say