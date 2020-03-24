Tecware Phantom TKL Mechanical Keyboard Review

Tecware may be a bit of a new name to many of you, but with ten years experience, they’ve been working their way towards the big leagues. Their latest Phantom gaming keyboard certainly seems like it has what it takes to compete with the more established names too. It features a fully mechanical design with Outemu switches in a choice of blue, brown or red variants.

While it’s available as a full-size keyboard, we have the shorted 87 Key (TKL) version in for review today. A great size for those with limited desktop space, those who want more room for their mouse, or even those who travel with their keyboard for gaming events. It features SMD LED lighting on their FR-4 fibreglass printed circuit board… I’m not gonna lie, I don’t know half of what is installed in most other keyboards actually, but Tecware seems quite proud of this and claim that the “Tecware mechanical keyboard is able to withstand extended periods of intensive and hardcore gaming sessions”, which is good news. Of course, it comes with per-key RGB effects too, as well as durable ABS keycaps. It’s nothing unexpected, but it’s certainly ticking all the right boxes.

Features​​

  • ‘Floating Key’ Design
  • 50 million Reliable Keystrokes
  • Standard 104 key / TKL 87 Key Layout
  • Modular Switches for Easy Replacement
  • Long Lifespan SMD LEDs
  • Non-fade Double-shot ABS keycaps
  • Multiple Lighting Effects
  • Braided 1.8m USB Cable
  • Compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10

Software

  • Macro Recording
  • Macro Assignment
  • Custom User Profiles
  • Custom Per-key Lighting

Specifications

