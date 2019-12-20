Telltale Games CEO Insists Revival isn’t a “Money Grab” Exercise

With the conclusion of the final season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead video game adaptation, it seemed that the studio may have finally breathed its last. I mean, admittedly, a revival didn’t seem impossible. In many aspects, however, if they did come it it would be starting from scratch all over again.

We did, however, get the confirmation that the studio was back in business earlier this month when ‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ was confirmed for release. In a report via GamesIndustry, however, it seems that the new CEO of Telltale Games is keen to emphasize that the company is not looking to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Telltale Games is Back and Are Looking to Stay This Time!

In the report, the new Telltale Games CEO, Jaimie Ottilie, has been keen to emphasize what has changed between the old company and the new one. Dismissing claims that the revival has simply been done to generate some quick money off their popular (and still retained) IPs, he said that:

“We’re frustrated by people who have suggested this is opportunistic or simply a money grab for the catalog of games without even giving us a chance. We have all jumped into this with the intention of standing the company back up. And continuing the legacy of telling stories that people want to play. However, most of this was expected. And, really, all we can do is put our heads down and focus on making great content worthy of the Telltale name. We are taking a measured and methodical approach to growth. In order to ensure we can provide a stable, non-crunch work environment. We are building this into our culture from the outset. All we can do is be forthcoming; we can’t control whether critics hear or believe us. The truth is we are a new company. With different ownership and management. And a different approach as to how we structure a studio in today’s market.”

What Do We Think?

While the rise of Telltales Games was stratospheric, their fall was equally as meteoric. As such, if they are going to manage to stick around this time around, some changes are clearly going to be needed.

One of the most obvious would be to continue to develop their own IPs rather than overspending on getting the rights to every popular franchise under the sun.

Will the new Telltale Games studio ever find the success seen in the early days of their Walking Dead releases? It’s hard to say. One thing, however, is clear. Releasing a sequel to ‘The Wolf Among Us’ is clearly one of the best places to start. Given the love that the original game has, however, it could easily prove to be a very sharp double-edged sword if they get it wrong.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments.