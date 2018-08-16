Telltale Game Reveal Full Walking Dead Release Schedule

Walking Dead Final Season Release Schedule

Telltale Games has released the first episode of their final Walking Dead game season. In it, we hope to find the conclusion to the story of Clementine and also, fingers crossed, that they will sign off on the game series with one of the best entries. So far, episode 1 has been received fairly well, but as per all Telltale Games, you can usually finish them in around 2-3 hours.

As such, many are already wondering when the next episode is out. Telltale Games has, however, saved us all a lot of speculation by releasing the full list via a Twitter post.

🏃‍♀️ "Done Running" – August 14

🚸 "Suffer the Children" – September 25

🔥 "Broken Toys" – November 6

😭 "Take Us Back" – December 18 pic.twitter.com/YyX7VZOjTr — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 15, 2018

Dates Subject To Change

You might note the little caveat at the bottom of the list. The one where it tells us that all of the above is subject to change. As such, you have to take these dates with a pinch of salt. They should, however, be pretty accurate.

I must admit that I was surprised to only see 4 episodes as usually TellTale Games have a 6 episode run. They might, however, be looking at extending the runtime of episodes to tell a more complete story, but in fewer episodes.

With around a 6-week gap between episodes, the final chapter will land on December 18th which, as above, will mark the finale of not just the series, but the franchise as a whole for Telltale Games.

Personally, I’m going to wait until the entire season is out. I’ll then have one massive binge session. At this point though, I just hope poor Clementine has a happy ending.

What do you think? Have you played the first episode yet? If so, what did you think of it? Are you going to play episode by episode or have a full binge playthrough? – Let us know in the comments!