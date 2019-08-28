Telltale Games is Officially Back!… (Sort Of)

It’s been very nearly a year now since Telltale Games finally imploded after years of purchasing licenses like a compulsive purchaser on payday and, perhaps more pointedly, releasing years of fairly mediocre (if not bad) games. The writing was on the wall and yours truly actually predicted the closure (or at least big problems) back in late 2017.

To be honest, I’ve been over in more details why I think Telltale went under and if you’re interested you can read more about it here. The bottom line is, however, that it seemed doubtful that the studio would ever be resurrected. That does, however, appear to have changed rather significantly!

In a report via GamesIndustry, LCG Entertainment has confirmed that they have ‘purchased’ Telltale Games.

Is Telltale Games Back?

Well… yes and no. The purchase is more of an asset grab rather than any clear indication of bringing the studio back. While they did, of course, lose all of their main licensed game rights when they went under, Telltale Games does still have a base value in their original franchises such as ‘The Wolf Amongst Us’.

As such, it does perhaps give us some hope that a sequel to that game may finally happen.

What Do We Think?

So, is Telltale Games going to make a comeback? The chances seem more than likely. Albeit, just how much remains to be seen. This is, in terms of purchasing terms, very early doors in terms of news and, at the time of writing, LCG entertainment has made no statement of intent.

Let’s look at this from a positive standpoint though. Telltale Games seems more likely to carry on today than it did yesterday!

What do you think? What was your favourite game from Telltale Games? – Let us know in the comments!