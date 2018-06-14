Telltale Games is Producing a ‘Stranger Things’ Video Game

The Stranger Things Universe Expands

Good news for fans of Netflix‘ Stranger Things, according to TechRadar, a video game adaptation is in the works. Gamers are of course familiar with Telltale Games‘ episodic graphical adventure adaptations. The most popular of which include The Walking Dead, CSI, Batman and more.

Both Netflix and Telltale games are not releasing any details yet. However, they have issued a confirmation that the project is indeed active. This is a separate deal that the two companies have worked out, following the Netflix adaptation of Telltale Games’ Minecraft: Story Mode.

What is The Game Going to Be About?

Like previous Telltale TV-to-game adaptations like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, Stranger Things will be set in the same universe. Although it does not necessarily mean that the main characters will be playable. In previous Telltale games, players would often see familiar TV characters, alongside new original character creations by Telltale Games.

There is plenty of story to mine in the Stranger Things property after all, and not just necessarily limited to the town of Hawkins.

The TV show itself has a third season incoming sometime in 2019. Plus, there is also a going to be a 3-part book release which is a prequel to the events in the first season.