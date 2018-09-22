Telltale Games Is Shutting down and Wolf Among Us 2 Gets Canceled

An abrupt end for Telltale Games.

I have to admit that this particular piece of news surprised me. It also saddened me quite a bit, as it proves that there’s no longer a market for episodic game releases. Telltale Games has announced that it will shut down, mainly because its games didn’t sell very well. That’s definitely strange, as these games have received plenty of positive feedback. This just goes to show that positive reviews don’t always translate to great sales. At any rate, the company will keep 25 employees to fulfill various obligations to the board and partners. Furthermore, Telltale’s upcoming title, The Wolf Among Us 2 has been officially canceled.

CEO Pete Hawley revealed the news on Twitter.

It’s also unclear whether current Telltale Games will receive further support, and there are plenty of them. We also knew that Telltale was working on a new game based on Stranger Things, but it looks like that game will never see the light of day either. Apparently, those in charge of Telltale Games did try to steer the company in a new direction, but it looks like they ran out of time. I’d like to hope that another company will pick up where they left off and that we’ll still get to play this kind of games in the coming years. Given the poor sales figures, however, this doesn’t seem likely.