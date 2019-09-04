Telltale Games Make A Welcome Return to Steam

Following the rather dramatic shutdown of Telltale Games, their large library of games was pulled from the various online portals which offered them for sale. You could, of course, still access them within your library, but only if you had already purchased them. Put simply, for nearly a year, you were not able to buy any of their games. With the company gone, you couldn’t exactly sell their games if you didn’t have someone to pay, right?

Last month, however, there was a silver lining that Telltale Games could be getting back in business. Following their IP purchase, the new owners LCG Entertainment dropped some pretty big hints that they planned to bring the studio back.

Following an update on Steam, however, there is some fantastic news! Telltale Games… games are available to buy online again!

Telltale Games Returns To Steam

Now, as you might expect, not all of their games are available to buy again. With their shutdown came the end of many of their licensing agreements which were, somewhat ironically, one of the biggest reasons that they did run out of money.

With The Walking Dead, Batman and The Wolf Among Us available, however, you arguably have their best releases to get and add to your library.

What Do We Think?

While it’s great to see Telltale Games back (at least in a retail capacity), the main hope is that the company will return to the business of actually making games. It was, of course, more than a little disheartening that the company should’ve collapsed just shortly after The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced.

If you have, however, missed our on the games that really put this developer on the map, however, you at least have a chance now (particularly with some nice discounts) to see what all the fuss was about!

You can check out the official Telltale Games Steam page via the link here!

What do you think? Which was your favourite Telltale game? – Let us know in the comments!