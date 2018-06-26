Telltale Games Reportedly Drop Their Gaming Engine For Unity

Telltale Games Reportedly Finally Ditches Their Old Gaming Engine

Since their inception in 2004, one of Telltale‘s biggest successes, if we look past the games, in their story-telling engine. It might sound amazing, but since their Sam and Max game in 2005, Telltale has largely continued to use that exact same engine for every story game since.

It is, however, time for change it seems. In a report via Eurogamer, Telltale games have finally dropped their old game engine in favour of Unity.

A Switch To Unity

The announcement has come of something as a surprise. Telltale had, after all, pretty much built their success on the utilisation of their own engine. It seems, however, that the cracks were beginning to show and as such, they have taken the step to officially abandon their engine in favour of Unity.

In fairness, all engines have to change eventually and Unity has proven itself to not only be highly popular but also very accessible. Both Indie and AAA developers alike both use Unity and as such, while it might be sad to see TellTale Games move away from what is arguably their best success, it does, perhaps, make more sense than we realise. The move, itself, isn’t entirely unexpected either as reports suggest that they were advertising for Unity engineers back in January.

When Will They Make The Switch?

It is suggested that their upcoming Batman game will be the last to use their engine. From that point on, all of their games will be developed in Unity. As such, the final season of The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us will be some of the first games to showcase the update.

What do you think? Should TellTale have stuck with their original engine? Will this move be good or bad for them? – Let us know in the comments!