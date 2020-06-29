Tencent Prepares to Take on Twitch with Trovo

Over the last few months, you may have noticed that a new service has popped-up offering a fresh alternative for online streaming. Owned by the Chinese giant ‘Tencent‘, while Trovo has largely been operating under the radar to date, it has slowly but surely been attracting a lot of users to its platform.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, rumors have emerged suggesting that things are about to be kicked-up into a much higher gear. Specifically, that Tencent is looking to directly challenge Twitch as the new mainstream platform!

Trovo to Challenge Twitch!

In the report, it has been suggested that Tencent is looking to pump around $30m into attracting talent to the Trovo platform. This isn’t, incidentally, just by the means of luring big names over. With the Trevo Live Partnership program set to officially launch in July, they are genuinely making overtures to be far more financially rewarding than Twitch while still maintaining an overall familiar aesthetic.

With the recent shutdown of Mixer, however, while there will be some concerned users out there, I honestly beleive Trovo has all the makings of legitimately being the next big thing!

What Do I Think?

Unlike Mixer, there are a number of factors that make Trovo seem far more likely to have a legitimate swing at breaking Twitch’s dominance. Firstly, the platform is already huge in China and, as such, the prospect of it ever ‘shutting down’ is already pretty remote. Secondly, Trovo seems keen to spend the same kind of money that Microsoft did on Mixer, but more importantly, it’s apparently more willing to ‘share the wealth’ between all of its users. It’s understood that Trovo is specifically targeting ‘mid-tier’ internet personalities with subs of around 500k-1m. It is believed that they are looking to bring/attract around 500 of them to their Streaming platform. Thirdly, Tencent is a giant of a company and can afford to pump a lot of resources into its platform.

I mean, I could be proven wrong, but I suspect Trovo could be to Twitch what the Epic Games Store has been to Steam. If you are, therefore, a low-level streamer desperately seeking the shot in the arm that, despite all your best efforts, your current channel isn’t getting, I honestly believe a move to Trovo has the potentially to really reward your work!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!