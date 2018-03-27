TERA MMORPG to Launch on Consoles in April

TERA is making its way to current-gen consoles.

If you’re a fan of free-to-play MMORPGs, then you must be familiar with TERA by now. We all know that competing with WoW is still very difficult to this day, which is why many MMORPGs that initially started off with monthly subscriptions eventually went for a free-to-play model. Launched in Europe in 2012, TERA is one of the better-looking MMOs out there, mostly because it relies on Unreal Engine 3. The game will soon make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on April 3, which is great news for MMORPG fans. However, those of you who want to get your hands on this version quicker can now purchase a TERA Founder’s Pack. This ensures game access seven days before the official launch.

Regarding these new console versions, Sr. Product Manager at En Masse Entertainment, Matt Denomme, issued the following statement:

“There is a lot of excitement in gaming to finally see the action combat TERA is so famous for realized on consoles. We had an amazing reception to our Open Beta test from TERA veterans and newcomers. We are pumped to finally bring the deep, challenging, definitive MMO experience gamers have been waiting for to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.”

More details about the Founder’s Pack.

There are four different versions of this TERA pack, each with increasing benefits. Below you will find extensive details on each variant.

Founders Pack

This bundle offers a 35 percent discount off the regular total price of these items!

The Founder’s Pack contains an exclusive mount, a pet with a portable bank to carry your items around, a stack of ten strongbox keys, and 1,000 EMP to spend in the in-game TERAStore. This bundle also contains an exclusive “Founder” title.