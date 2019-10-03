Terminator Resistance PC Requirements Revealed

The new Terminator Resistance game from Reef Entertainment is almost here. As with any PC release, the team has given us their recommended requirements prior to launch. Fortunately, it looks like things are fairly modest too. Even some fairly old gaming rigs shouldn’t have too much trouble getting this one up and running!

Terminator Resistance

The game uses Unreal Engine 4, so it’s pretty widely supported and often well optimised for a wide range of systems. The minimum requirements will allow for something like the AMD FX 8350 or an older Intel Core i3 CPU. You’ll only need 8GB of RAM too. Of course, if you want to match the recommended settings, an Intel Core i5 8400 is more ideal, or the Ryzen 5 2600 or above. Graphics cards are easy enough too, with the GTX 1050 as a minimum, up to a GTX 1070; or AMD RX 570 or 590. Of course, older equivalents will do fine too, such as the 9xx series or 4xx series.

Release Date

Therminator Resistance launches on November 15th.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 4160 @ 3.6GHz/AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz or better

Intel Core i3 4160 @ 3.6GHz/AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050/AMD RX 560 or better

Nvidia GTX 1050/AMD RX 560 or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 32 GB available space

32 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset Additional Notes: Estimated for 1080p 60fps at medium settings

Recommended: