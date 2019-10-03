Terminator Resistance PC Requirements Revealed

/ 3 hours ago
Terminator Resistance PC Requirements Revealed

The new Terminator Resistance game from Reef Entertainment is almost here. As with any PC release, the team has given us their recommended requirements prior to launch. Fortunately, it looks like things are fairly modest too. Even some fairly old gaming rigs shouldn’t have too much trouble getting this one up and running!

Terminator Resistance

The game uses Unreal Engine 4, so it’s pretty widely supported and often well optimised for a wide range of systems. The minimum requirements will allow for something like the AMD FX 8350 or an older Intel Core i3 CPU. You’ll only need 8GB of RAM too. Of course, if you want to match the recommended settings, an Intel Core i5 8400 is more ideal, or the Ryzen 5 2600 or above. Graphics cards are easy enough too, with the GTX 1050 as a minimum, up to a GTX 1070; or AMD RX 570 or 590. Of course, older equivalents will do fine too, such as the 9xx series or 4xx series.

Release Date

Therminator Resistance launches on November 15th.

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 4160 @ 3.6GHz/AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz or better
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050/AMD RX 560 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 32 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
  • Additional Notes: Estimated for 1080p 60fps at medium settings

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 8400 @ 2.8GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 @ 3.4GHz or better
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070/AMD RX 590 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 32 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
  • Additional Notes: Estimated for 1440p and higher, 60fps with high or epic settings
Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives