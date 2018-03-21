Terra Master Launches 5-Bay D5 Thunderbolt 3 DAS

Now Available with Thunderbolt 3

We reviewed the Terra Master D5-300C DAS here at eTeknix over seven months ago. Now a new Thunderbolt 3 version of the similar 5-bay DAS has been launched. Instead of a single USB-C connector in the rear, the new D5 Thunderbolt 3 model has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 connectors available. This of course offers a significant speed bump over the USB-C version. The new Thunderbolt 3 version is capable of up to 40 Gbps and 1035MB/s transfer rates. The USB-C on the other hand operates at USB 3.1 Gen 1 with 5 Gbps theoretical and actual transfer rates are 410MB/s with SSHDs in RAID.

Unlike the D5-300C with its 3+2 RAID storage configuration, the D5 Thunderbolt 3 is actually a 5-bay professional RAID device. It can can operate with RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10, as well as JBOD disk array modes for all your application needs. This underpins the all-important concern for guaranteed data security. Plus it ensures that your storage capacity is utilized in the most efficient way possible.

Adding to the flexibility of the pair of Thunderbolt 3 connectors is a DisplayPort connector. This allows for up to a 4K display to be hooked up directly on the device. With Thunderbolt 3, users can even have up to three displays connected at the same time.

How Much is the Terra Master D5 Thunderbolt 3?

It is now Available for $699.95 USD.

